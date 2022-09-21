Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,949,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 189,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 167,996 shares in the last quarter.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KCGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,590. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

