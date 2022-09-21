KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Down 10.3% in August

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

KBR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $47.69. 8,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. KBR has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

