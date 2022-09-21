JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Shares Down 1.2%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.44). Approximately 172,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 239,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455.50 ($5.50).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 473.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 470.23. The firm has a market cap of £696.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

In other news, insider Anna Dingley acquired 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £2,968.56 ($3,586.95).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

