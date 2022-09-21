JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.00

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 121.37 ($1.47), with a volume of 544834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.48).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £360.28 million and a PE ratio of 1,113.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.76.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.