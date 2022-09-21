JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 2,640

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 2,640 ($31.90) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close.

BWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Bellway to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,252.71 ($39.30).

LON BWY traded up GBX 53.71 ($0.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,955.71 ($23.63). 817,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,204.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,342.51. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 1,865 ($22.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,527.68 ($42.63). The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 587.30.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

