JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Price Target to €13.75

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.50 ($15.82) to €13.75 ($14.03) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Wereldhave Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Wereldhave has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $12.70.
Wereldhave Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wereldhave (WRDEF)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.