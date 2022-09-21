JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Price Target to €13.75

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.50 ($15.82) to €13.75 ($14.03) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Wereldhave has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $12.70.

Wereldhave Company Profile

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail.

