Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Down 9.1% in August

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 3.6 %
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Featured Stories
