Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Nucor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,580. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.