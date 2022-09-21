Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases 6,456 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NULV traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 140,380 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

