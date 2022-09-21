Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $131,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.32. 155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,722. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day moving average of $241.87.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.