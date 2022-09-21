Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. 34,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,931. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

