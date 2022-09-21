Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,557 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.1% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,151 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 136,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,469,512. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

