Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 452,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,554,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

