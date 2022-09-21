Jentner Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Jentner Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,959. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

