Jentner Corp Purchases 570 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jentner Corp boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

