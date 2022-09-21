Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.76 per share, with a total value of $17,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

