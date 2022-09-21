Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.76 per share, with a total value of $17,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.53.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
