Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.54. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.45 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $365.17 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $354.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.