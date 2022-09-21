JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target Cut to €18.00

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.27.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDXF opened at $13.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

