JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE JBGS opened at $21.29 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $41,896.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,847 shares of company stock worth $1,814,787. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,316,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,073 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $18,469,000. State Street Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

