Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 18,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 19,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80.

About Jazz Resources

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship property is the Vila Nova gold exploration and development project located in Amapa, Brazil. It also holds interests in the Teddy Glacier property located in the Revelstoke mining district and the Spider property located in the Camborne mining district of British Columbia, Canada.

