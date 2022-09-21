Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,359. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,038,000 after buying an additional 447,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

