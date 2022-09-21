Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JACK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.83. 225,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $105.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.