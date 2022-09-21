J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.32 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.2 %

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $142.21. 7,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.96. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $119.09 and a 1 year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 92,305 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

