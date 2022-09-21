J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth $226,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on J.Jill to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

J.Jill Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of JILL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,006. The company has a market cap of $172.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 128.26% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

