IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

IVERIC bio Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.