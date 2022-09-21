ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.00

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 7024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITVPY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.