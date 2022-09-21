Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Brenton Karl Ahrens Sells 15,000 Shares

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brenton Karl Ahrens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $26,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $31,500.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $34,650.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $34,800.00.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITRM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,682. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Iterum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

