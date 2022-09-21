ITAM Games (ITAM) Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One ITAM Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ITAM Games has a total market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00126255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00859191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ITAM Games Coin Profile

ITAM Games launched on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games/en. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

