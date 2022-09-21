iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after buying an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after buying an additional 2,771,898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after buying an additional 1,933,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10.

