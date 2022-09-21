iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,477 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 13.4% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,129,000. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,414,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $109.08. 27,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,917. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.72 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

