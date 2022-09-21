iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.37. 42,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,237. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

