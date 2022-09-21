iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lowered by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $139.87. 23,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

