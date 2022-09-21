iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $389.23. 82,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

