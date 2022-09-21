iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lowered by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IJH stock traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 807,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,152. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.15.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

