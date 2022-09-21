iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.37. 3,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

