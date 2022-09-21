iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $103.20

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.20 and last traded at $103.30, with a volume of 24718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.43.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.40.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 724.1% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 74,340 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5,043.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 236,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 231,695 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.