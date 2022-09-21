iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Increased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.71. 3,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

