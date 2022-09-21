iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $22,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

IWV traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,100. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.49.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

