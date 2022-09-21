iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWM traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.44. The company had a trading volume of 764,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,478,724. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

