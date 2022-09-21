iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $179.63. 800,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,478,724. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.