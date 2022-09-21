iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $144.36. 256,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average is $155.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

