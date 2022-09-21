iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 5.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,511,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,221,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 189,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,270. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

