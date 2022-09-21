iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.83

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and traded as high as $38.23. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 286,833 shares.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

