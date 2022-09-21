iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 683.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.01. 39,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,258. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $117.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

