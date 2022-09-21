iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Decreased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. 2,274,864 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

