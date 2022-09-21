iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.23

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and traded as high as $23.67. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 408,810 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 309,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 195,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

