iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 9.3% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,277,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

