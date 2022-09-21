iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,144 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,614,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 105,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,263. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $93.51 and a 12 month high of $108.59.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

