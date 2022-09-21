iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Reduced by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 9.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 18,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

