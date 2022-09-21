iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. 4,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.